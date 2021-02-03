BetProtocol (BEPRO) Trading Down 6.3% Over Last 7 Days

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One BetProtocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. BetProtocol has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $179,662.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BetProtocol has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BetProtocol

BEPRO is a token. Its launch date was December 16th, 2019. BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BetProtocol’s official Twitter account is @betprotocol . BetProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@betprotocol . BetProtocol’s official website is www.betprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

Buying and Selling BetProtocol

