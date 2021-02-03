BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the December 31st total of 987,500 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 462,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in BeyondSpring in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BeyondSpring in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BeyondSpring in the 4th quarter worth $732,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in BeyondSpring by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BeyondSpring by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

BYSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of BeyondSpring from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of BeyondSpring in a report on Monday, December 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of BeyondSpring in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

NASDAQ BYSI opened at $12.82 on Wednesday. BeyondSpring has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.22 million, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.85.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. On average, research analysts anticipate that BeyondSpring will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin that is in late stage clinical trials as an anti-cancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) for the prevention of high and intermediate risk chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

