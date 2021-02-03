B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,490 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of B&G Foods worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in B&G Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in B&G Foods by 1,094.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in B&G Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in B&G Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in B&G Foods by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 9,372 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

BGS opened at $32.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.71. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $47.84.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $495.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.17 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BGS. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens began coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

B&G Foods Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.