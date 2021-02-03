Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Position Reduced by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,125 shares during the quarter. Big Lots makes up approximately 0.9% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned 0.21% of Big Lots worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter worth about $1,053,000. Paradiem LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter worth about $4,410,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 297.1% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Big Lots alerts:

BIG stock traded up $1.62 on Wednesday, reaching $53.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,589. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.82. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $67.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3.37, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. Big Lots had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Big Lots in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Big Lots from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.25.

Big Lots Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.