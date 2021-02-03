BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Trading 5.8% Higher

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) traded up 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $85.49 and last traded at $83.05. 1,759,193 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 3,130,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.49.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.50 price target on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist raised shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. BigCommerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.42.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $39.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 million. BigCommerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 212,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $13,966,032.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Vaillancourt sold 33,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total transaction of $2,174,754.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 237,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,643,348.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,689,517 shares of company stock worth $176,943,323.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the third quarter worth $79,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the third quarter worth $271,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the third quarter worth $33,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the third quarter worth $730,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the third quarter worth $110,000. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

