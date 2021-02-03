Billington Holdings Plc (BILN.L) (LON:BILN) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $301.12

Billington Holdings Plc (BILN.L) (LON:BILN)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $301.12 and traded as low as $300.00. Billington Holdings Plc (BILN.L) shares last traded at $302.00, with a volume of 8,316 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 303.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 301.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £39.06 million and a PE ratio of 11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Billington Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and installs structural steelworks in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, fabricates, and installs engineered steelworks, staircases, and balustrade systems. It also provides safety solutions and barrier systems to the construction industry; protection and fall prevention systems; complex steel structures primarily for the construction and rail infrastructure markets; and site hoarding solutions.

