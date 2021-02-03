Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by Winslow Asset Management Inc.

Winslow Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories accounts for 2.6% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Winslow Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $12,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 966.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $608.33.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock traded down $2.26 on Wednesday, hitting $594.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,478. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $309.38 and a 52-week high of $648.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $590.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $552.29. The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.83.

In related news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $640.72, for a total value of $768,864.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,911.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.67, for a total transaction of $217,170.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,478.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

