Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) to Issue $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the biotechnology company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Bio-Techne has a payout ratio of 22.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bio-Techne to earn $5.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.9%.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH traded down $8.35 on Wednesday, hitting $368.41. The company had a trading volume of 230,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,992. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $329.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.44. Bio-Techne has a 1-year low of $155.17 and a 1-year high of $399.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.50 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Bio-Techne’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.36.

In other news, Director Alpna Seth sold 5,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.62, for a total transaction of $1,540,152.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,824.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 8,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.12, for a total value of $2,520,431.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,645,730.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,680 shares of company stock valued at $22,479,696 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.