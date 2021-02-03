Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.86 by ($0.28), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.34 earnings per share. Biogen updated its FY21 guidance to $17.00-18.50 EPS and its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 17.00-18.50 EPS.

Biogen stock opened at $275.50 on Wednesday. Biogen has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $374.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $259.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Biogen alerts:

In related news, CEO Michel Vounatsos purchased 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Biogen from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Biogen from $318.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Biogen from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.35.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.