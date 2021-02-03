Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.86 by ($0.28), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.34 earnings per share. Biogen updated its FY21 guidance to $17.00-18.50 EPS and its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance to 17.00-18.50 EPS.
Biogen stock opened at $275.50 on Wednesday. Biogen has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $374.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $259.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.
In related news, CEO Michel Vounatsos purchased 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Biogen
Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.
