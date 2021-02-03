Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Trading Down 5.2% Following Weak Earnings

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $262.08 and last traded at $263.25. 2,520,145 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 1,457,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $277.72.

The biotechnology company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.86 by ($0.28). Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Biogen from $339.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Biogen from $318.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Biogen from $350.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.87.

In related news, CEO Michel Vounatsos bought 3,100 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 568.7% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Biogen by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 16,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,891,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

About Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

