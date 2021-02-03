BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) Shares Up 14.6%

BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) shot up 14.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.91 and last traded at $1.81. 1,982,580 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 1,474,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.39. The stock has a market cap of $42.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.52.
BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter. BioHiTech Global had a negative net margin of 247.02% and a negative return on equity of 1,749.63%.
BioHiTech Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:BHTG)
BioHiTech Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technological, biological, and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction, and/or reuse of organic and municipal waste worldwide. Its suite of technologies includes on-site biological processing equipment for food waste, patented processing facilities for the conversion of municipal solid waste into renewable fuel, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation.
Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index
Receive News & Ratings for BioHiTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioHiTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.