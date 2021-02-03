BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) Shares Up 14.6%

BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) shot up 14.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.91 and last traded at $1.81. 1,982,580 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 1,474,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.39. The stock has a market cap of $42.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.52.

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter. BioHiTech Global had a negative net margin of 247.02% and a negative return on equity of 1,749.63%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BioHiTech Global stock. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of BioHiTech Global at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

BioHiTech Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:BHTG)

BioHiTech Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technological, biological, and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction, and/or reuse of organic and municipal waste worldwide. Its suite of technologies includes on-site biological processing equipment for food waste, patented processing facilities for the conversion of municipal solid waste into renewable fuel, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation.

