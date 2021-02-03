BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Shares Up 5.5%

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) shares shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.21 and last traded at $1.15. 23,416,193 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 62,744,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BIOL. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of BIOLASE from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BIOLASE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.41.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $6.54 million for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 58.34% and a negative return on equity of 541.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BIOLASE, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BIOLASE stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) by 1,908.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 269,185 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,783 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.29% of BIOLASE worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 5.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

