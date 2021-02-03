Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Trading 6.2% Higher

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA)’s stock price traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.47 and last traded at $7.37. 229,035 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 905,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.94.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Aegis lowered their price objective on shares of Biomerica from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Biomerica in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Biomerica from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of $86.82 million, a P/E ratio of -18.43 and a beta of -0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.85.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Biomerica had a negative net margin of 69.82% and a negative return on equity of 42.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Biomerica, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Biomerica stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) by 37.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Biomerica worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

About Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA)

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products or detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

