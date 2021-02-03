Birdchain Market Cap Reaches $1.04 Million (BIRD)

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded 34.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. One Birdchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Birdchain has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $2,697.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Birdchain has traded up 199.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Birdchain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00068627 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.02 or 0.00907906 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005978 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00048610 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00039507 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,689.68 or 0.04620435 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00014945 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

About Birdchain

BIRD is a coin. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,173,082 coins. The official website for Birdchain is www.birdchainapp.com . The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Birdchain is medium.com/@birdchain_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

Buying and Selling Birdchain

Birdchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Birdchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Birdchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Birdchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Birdchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.