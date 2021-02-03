Bitcloud (BTDX) Price Reaches $0.0041 on Top Exchanges

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Over the last week, Bitcloud has traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcloud coin can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcloud has a market cap of $146,878.18 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcloud alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,487.77 or 1.00171481 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00024119 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $387.24 or 0.01034748 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.62 or 0.00300921 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.54 or 0.00199188 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002182 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001862 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00032132 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00034262 BTC.

Bitcloud Coin Profile

BTDX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 35,679,524 coins. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcloud Coin Trading

Bitcloud can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.