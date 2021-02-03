BitCoal Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $21.00 (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One BitCoal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. BitCoal has a market cap of $15,221.12 and $21.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitCoal has traded up 172.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.71 or 0.00403903 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000561 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000207 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitCoal Coin Profile

BitCoal is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

BitCoal can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

