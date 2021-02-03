Bitcoin Classic Price Reaches $0.0100 on Major Exchanges (BXC)

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Bitcoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $5,977.44 and $24,855.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded 36.9% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Classic alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00020431 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005989 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004160 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000091 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000700 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 77.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded up 93.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Bitcoin Classic

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Classic

Bitcoin Classic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.