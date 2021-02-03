Bitcoin Confidential 24-Hour Volume Reaches $20,116.00 (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Bitcoin Confidential has a market capitalization of $805,601.09 and $20,116.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Confidential alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00012144 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.82 or 0.00710769 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000039 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

Bitcoin Confidential can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Confidential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Confidential and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.