Bitcoin Incognito Market Cap Hits $81,136.46 (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 3rd. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a market capitalization of $81,136.46 and $21.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Incognito token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcoin Incognito Token Trading

Bitcoin Incognito can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

