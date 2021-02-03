Bitcoin Interest Market Capitalization Reaches $41,518.60 (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Interest has a market capitalization of $41,518.60 and $3.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded 49% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Interest alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.85 or 0.00253787 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00095285 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00029581 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Profile

BCI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io . Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Interest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Interest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.