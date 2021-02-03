Bitcoin Private 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $14,504.00 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000653 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $14,504.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.94 or 0.00245979 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00098887 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00029675 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000062 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

Bitcoin Private can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

