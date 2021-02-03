BitcoinHD (BHD) Market Cap Reaches $13.74 Million

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One BitcoinHD coin can now be purchased for $2.26 or 0.00006063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitcoinHD has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinHD has a total market capitalization of $13.74 million and approximately $8.82 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00053803 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.33 or 0.00140431 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00065928 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 103.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00080525 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.40 or 0.00239904 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00038956 BTC.

BitcoinHD Profile

BitcoinHD launched on August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity . The official website for BitcoinHD is www.btchd.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

BitcoinHD Coin Trading

BitcoinHD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinHD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinHD using one of the exchanges listed above.

