BitcoinV Hits 1-Day Volume of $73.00 (BTCV)

BitcoinV (CURRENCY:BTCV) traded 63.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. BitcoinV has a total market capitalization of $10,423.05 and $73.00 worth of BitcoinV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinV coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitcoinV has traded 68.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00007777 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006154 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000163 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000236 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoinV Coin Profile

BTCV is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2019. BitcoinV’s total supply is 3,963,900 coins. The official message board for BitcoinV is medium.com/@support_43415 . BitcoinV’s official website is www.bitcoinv.org . BitcoinV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_v and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BitcoinV

BitcoinV can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinV using one of the exchanges listed above.

