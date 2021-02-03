BitcoinZ Trading Up 50% Over Last 7 Days (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 50% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $690,731.61 and $33,259.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.89 or 0.00247278 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00096310 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00029934 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000062 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,357,497,575 coins. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

BitcoinZ can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

