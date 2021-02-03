BitForex Token (BF) Reaches Market Cap of $14.38 Million

BitForex Token (CURRENCY:BF) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 3rd. In the last seven days, BitForex Token has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. BitForex Token has a market capitalization of $14.38 million and approximately $425,302.00 worth of BitForex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitForex Token token can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00067209 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.23 or 0.00908509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005820 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00047183 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00039193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,719.94 or 0.04661289 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00015129 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00020089 BTC.

About BitForex Token

BitForex Token (CRYPTO:BF) is a token. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. BitForex Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,263,177,204 tokens. BitForex Token’s official Twitter account is @bitforexcom . BitForex Token’s official website is bitforex.com . The official message board for BitForex Token is t.me/BitForexOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the Republic of Seychelles and based in Singapore, BitForex is a multi-cryptocurrency Exchange platform. It provides users with the tools to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them. The main digital currencies available on BitForex are BTC, ETH, NEO, TRX, and GOT. Additionally, the platform has its own native token named BF which mining is daily distributed between its holders. The BitForex Token (BF) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be used by the BitForex members as a medium to exchange value and access transaction fees discounts or exclusive airdrops. “

BitForex Token Token Trading

BitForex Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitForex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitForex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitForex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

