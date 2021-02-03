BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) Hits Market Capitalization of $44,966.72

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded down 23.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Over the last week, BitGuild PLAT has traded 102.1% higher against the US dollar. BitGuild PLAT has a market cap of $44,966.72 and approximately $14,511.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitGuild PLAT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitGuild PLAT alerts:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000288 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.15 or 0.00931431 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 39.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00034428 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000895 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT Token Profile

BitGuild PLAT (CRYPTO:PLAT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 tokens. BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitGuild PLAT’s official message board is medium.com/the-notice-board . The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitGuild PLAT is bitguild.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Platinum is a crypto-currency with security features, supporting high-speed transactions, minimum rate and 100% decentralized peer-to-peer transactions, offering anonymity through Masternodes hosted worldwide, where none central organization or entity controls the currency, ensuring the ability to store, send and receive coins anonymously and securely through the use of mobile and Desktop wallets both online and between-person with unique and minimal transaction fees. In order to promote greater adoption of international merchants, the Mobile and PLAT Shopping portfolios will be created, allowing users to send, receive and store through their smartphones, maintaining the shopping mall where they will open a large trading field and online shopping by also integrating partner payment and receipt platforms into DASHP and other partner cryptos, allowing all merchants to receive mobile payments continuously and instantly for their products and services. The PLAT mobile wallet will feature a monitoring system for your assets where you can track your PLAT balance and masternodes in real-time with automatic updates, monitoring your income and status of your masternodes at any time. This is the rebranded Dash Platinum coin. The rebranding was completed on the 03/09/19. “

BitGuild PLAT Token Trading

BitGuild PLAT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGuild PLAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitGuild PLAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitGuild PLAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitGuild PLAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.