BitMoney (BIT) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

BitMoney (CURRENCY:BIT) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. BitMoney has a market cap of $3,051.48 and $5.00 worth of BitMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitMoney token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitMoney has traded 88% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitMoney Profile

BitMoney’s total supply is 87,904,513 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,497,698 tokens. BitMoney’s official website is bitmoney.ws . BitMoney’s official Twitter account is @bitrewards and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

Buying and Selling BitMoney

BitMoney can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges.

