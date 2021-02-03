BitTorrent Market Capitalization Tops $432.03 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 26.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent has a market cap of $432.03 million and $217.33 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00008273 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00008314 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005706 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003939 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001361 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001195 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BitTorrent (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 989,957,776,841 coins. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

