BitWhite Price Hits $0.0022 on Top Exchanges (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded up 14% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. One BitWhite coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. BitWhite has a total market capitalization of $81,560.24 and $110,172.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitWhite has traded up 61.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00008050 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000191 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitWhite is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org . BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here

BitWhite can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitWhite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitWhite using one of the exchanges listed above.

