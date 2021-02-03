Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Trading Up 11.6%

Shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) were up 11.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.29 and last traded at $27.12. Approximately 1,702,399 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 177% from the average daily volume of 615,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.31.

A number of analysts recently commented on BDTX shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush started coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Black Diamond Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.29.

Get Black Diamond Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $976.21 million and a PE ratio of -4.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.89.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. On average, research analysts expect that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 11,578 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $393,999.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,626.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 3,100 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $102,703.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,197.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,515 shares of company stock valued at $3,369,915.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. HC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amia Capital LLP increased its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amia Capital LLP now owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology medicine company, discovers and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.