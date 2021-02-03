BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackLine during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total transaction of $126,370.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 41,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,722,923.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BL stock opened at $138.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.14 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.32 and a 52 week high of $141.82.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BL. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackLine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.44.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

