BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This is a boost from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of BTZ traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.92. 321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,996. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.86 and a 200-day moving average of $14.32.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

