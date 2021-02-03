BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This is a boost from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Shares of BTZ traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.92. 321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,996. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.86 and a 200-day moving average of $14.32.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile
