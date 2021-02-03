BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.72. The company had a trading volume of 84,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,045. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.09. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $5.92 and a 1 year high of $11.50.
About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund
