BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.72. The company had a trading volume of 84,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,045. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.09. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $5.92 and a 1 year high of $11.50.

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

