BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:CII)

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.

Shares of NYSE:CII traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.94. The stock had a trading volume of 122,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,188. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $18.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.56 and its 200-day moving average is $16.25.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

