BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:CII)

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.
Shares of NYSE:CII traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.94. The stock had a trading volume of 122,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,188. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $18.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.56 and its 200-day moving average is $16.25.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile
