BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.20. 4,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,950. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.17. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $13.84.

About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

