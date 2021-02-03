BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:BKT)

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0344 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.
NYSE BKT traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.16. 184,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,127. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.12. BlackRock Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $6.25.
