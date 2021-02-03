BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:BKT)

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0344 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

NYSE BKT traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.16. 184,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,127. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.12. BlackRock Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $6.25.

Get BlackRock Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.