BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.
BKN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.11. The stock had a trading volume of 18,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,413. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.02 and a 200 day moving average of $16.52. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $10.73 and a 1-year high of $17.37.
About BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust
Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.