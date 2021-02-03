BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.

BKN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.11. The stock had a trading volume of 18,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,413. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.02 and a 200 day moving average of $16.52. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $10.73 and a 1-year high of $17.37.

About BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

