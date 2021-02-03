BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Short Interest Down 15.4% in January

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,700 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the December 31st total of 78,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter worth $132,000.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.11. 18,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,413. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $10.73 and a 1 year high of $17.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.53.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

