BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This is a boost from BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

NYSE:BTA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.97. 11,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,884. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.40. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $13.82.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

