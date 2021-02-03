BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This is a boost from BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
NYSE:BTA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.97. 11,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,884. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.40. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $13.82.
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile
Recommended Story: Profit Margin
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.