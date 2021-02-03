BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:BZM)

BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BZM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.
BZM traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $15.60. The company had a trading volume of 385 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,766. BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $11.33 and a 12-month high of $18.00.
About BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust
