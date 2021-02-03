BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

Shares of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $14.10. 773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,162. BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust has a 52 week low of $11.34 and a 52 week high of $15.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.50.

BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in long term municipal obligations with maturities of more than ten years.

