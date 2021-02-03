BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
Shares of NYSE BIT opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.34. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $17.62.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile
