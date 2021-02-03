BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Shares of NYSE BIT opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.34. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $17.62.

Get BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

See Also: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.