BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

Shares of MUI stock remained flat at $$15.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 53,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,243. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.38. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $15.09.

About BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

