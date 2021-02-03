BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.
Shares of MUI stock remained flat at $$15.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 53,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,243. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.38. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $15.09.
About BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund
