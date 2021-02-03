BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.
Shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $15.28. 27,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,615. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.33. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $16.34.
About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund
Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.