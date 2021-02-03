Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BTT)

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

Shares of NYSE:BTT traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,663. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.06.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

