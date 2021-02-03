BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.

NYSE BYM traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $15.05. 71,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,915. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.52.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

