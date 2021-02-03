BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.
NYSE BYM traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $15.05. 71,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,915. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.52.
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile
