BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MEN)

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MEN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.
Shares of NYSE MEN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,980. BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $12.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.65.
About BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund
