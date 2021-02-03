BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MEN)

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MEN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

Shares of NYSE MEN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,980. BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $12.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.65.

About BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

