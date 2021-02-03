BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.

MUC stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.06. The stock had a trading volume of 74,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,058. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $15.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.88.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

