BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.15

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.15 and last traded at $15.15, with a volume of 1489 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.04.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.88.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 7.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,323 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 193.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,204,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,838,000 after purchasing an additional 794,643 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 80.3% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,828,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,559,000 after purchasing an additional 814,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MUC)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

