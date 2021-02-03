BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUH) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUH) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0615 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.
Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $15.13. 36,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,501. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $16.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.91.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II Company Profile
Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.